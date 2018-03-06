Ski area forced to close due to lack of snow, a problem for all of Colorado

DENVER — Hesperus Ski Area was forced to close due to a lack of snowfall and many other areas in Southwestern Colorado are struggling with low snowpack, in fact, the entire state is below average.

The lowest snowpack is indeed over that southwestern corner, only 52 percent of the average as of Tuesday.

Statewide, snowpack is below average and dropping now. 2015 had a similar plateau and then drop in snowpack this time of year, so this isn’t necessarily considered rare.

In Denver, this is the 2nd least snowy season to date for Stapleton since the late 1940s.

Drought levels are increasing and there is very little moisture coming into the state through the next 10 days. Temperatures will likely remain much warmer than average during that span, also.

The next best chance for rain and snow is Saturday but the outlook for March is not indicating much of a deviation from the warm and dry weather until perhaps late in the month.

Connect with Meteorologist Matt Makens on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.