Search warrant executed on Denver police lieutenant’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is conducting a criminal investigation centered on one of their own for suspected illegal drug activity, a source in the department confirmed to FOX31.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the home of Lt. Philip Epple on Monday just south of Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Epple is assigned to District 3 in South Denver.

A source told FOX31 Epple was not at work on Tuesday— one day after detectives raided his home.

Denver Police confirmed Epple is on administrative leave. Police will not comment on why Epple has been placed on leave due to an ongoing internal affairs investigation.

Epple has not been arrested nor criminally charged, according to police.

In July 2015, Epple was honored with a Citizens Appreciate Award for going beyond the call of duty while helping a person in need.

FOX31 stopped by Epple’s home Tuesday night. He could not be located for comment. Calls to Epple from FOX31 were not immediately returned.

Epple was disciplined in February in what a source described as an unrelated incident. Epple was punished after a bag of methamphetamine went missing from a scene his officers were guarding in September 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.