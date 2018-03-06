Police find body inside burning vehicle in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A body was found inside a burning vehicle early Tuesday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

Police were sent to a parking lot at the corner of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets about 1 a.m. after bystanders reported seeing the vehicle on fire, KRDO reported.

It wasn’t until the fire was put out that officers discovered the human remains inside. Police told the station the remains were those of a man.

Police said the man shot himself inside the vehicle. It’s not known if he shot himself before or right after the vehicle caught fire.

Officers later found an explosive device in the vehicle and the Metro Bomb Unit was called in to detonate it.

Police aren’t sure how the vehicle caught fire, but they don’t suspect it was from the explosives.

The name and age of the man have not been released.