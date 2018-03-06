× New Mexico police officer fatally shoots knife-wielding Colorado man

FARMINGTON, N.M. — New Mexico authorities say a police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding Colorado man when he charged officers in a Farmington motel room following a standoff.

Farmington Police Department spokeswoman Georgette Allen says the 25-year-old man was shot after he fell from the ceiling early Tuesday morning when officers began removing ceiling tiles after entering the room, hearing noises and trying to get him to surrender.

The man’s identity was not released. He was sought in Ignacio, Colorado, on a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

No officers were injured.

Allen says the man’s mother exited the motel room about 1½ hours after the standoff began Monday night but that the man didn’t respond to police attempts to make contact.

The New Mexico State Police will investigate the shooting.