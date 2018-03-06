McCaffrey brothers help rescue 72-year-old man who fell while climbing in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The sons of Broncos legend Ed McCaffrey helped rescue a man who fell 25 feet on Castle Rock on Saturday afternoon, the Castle Rock Fire Department said.

Max, Christian, Dylan, and Luke McCaffrey were climbing the rock when 72-year-old Dan Smoker fell while he was climbing down from the top of the rock. Smoker was with his 13-year-old grandson, Eli Smoker, at the time.

Around seven people, including the McCaffrey boys, immediately helped Smoker and comforted the 13-year-old before firefighters arrived.

Smoker was transported to an area hospital with potential life threatening injuries, according to the Castle Rock Fire Department.

Dan Smoker Jr. tweeted at the McCaffrey brothers to thank them for jumping into action so quickly.

“Michael Mann, [Christian McCaffrey] and [Max McCaffrey] are great football players, but even better humans. Yesterday, they helped save my dads life after he fell off of Castle Rock,” Smoker tweeted. “Because of [them] and a few other amazing folks, my 13-year-old son isn’t telling a story about how he went on a hike with his grandpa and his grandpa died. He’s telling a story of strength, hope, and human goodness.”

“You all are truly amazing. Tonight, one of the nurses told us that they have been calling my dad ‘the broken man,’ but as of today, they changed it to ‘the miracle man’ and the miracle started with you all,” Smoker added.

The boys even visited the family in the hospital on Sunday and took a photo with Eli. The family says they didn’t realize who they were until they visited the hospital.

“I know where Eli gets his strength,” Christian McCaffrey tweeted. “Watched Dan Sr. fight with everything he has and I know he will continue to do so! We’re praying for you guys!”

The man remains in ICU at an area hospital recovering from his injuries.

The McCaffrey brothers played football at Valor Christian before entering the NFL. Christian McCaffrey was drafted No. 8 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Max McCaffrey is currently a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers.

Dylan McCaffrey is headed to the University of Michigan to play football. Luke McCaffrey will be a senior next year at Valor Christian.