LYNX NATIONAL ARTS & MEDIA CAMPS
2018 Camps - June 11-15, June 17-29 and July 8-20
The LYNX National Arts and Media Camps are summer immersion programs for high school students interested in contemporary music, film, or visual arts. The camps are produced by the CU Denver College of Arts & Media and they have developed a reputation as some of the best high school summer arts camps in America. At the camps, students learn from CU Denver faculty, get a taste of college life, get mentored by current CU Denver students, and bond with other arts high school students from throughout the country. The camps are designed to be previews of our college programs. The camps take place on the CU Denver campus in downtown Denver, home to a thriving arts and music scene. We strive to inspire students, expose students to the latest arts and media technologies, and help students to learn about college and career options in the arts!
2018 Camp Sessions
SESSION 1 | June 11-15, 2018 | One Week
Commuter Option Only
- Photography
- Audio Production/ Ableton Live - NEW!
- 2D Animation/ Illustration - NEW!
- Design | Make - NEW!
SESSION 2 | June 17-29, 2018 | Two Weeks
Residential, Commuter or Commuter Plus Options Available
- Music Industry
SESSION 3 | July 8-20, 2018 | Two Weeks
Residential, Commuter or Commuter Plus Options Available
- Digital Animation & Motion Graphics
- Filmmaking
The application for the 2018 camp programs is now available! APPLY HERE
We anticipate that some programs will fill to capacity so students are encouraged to apply early!
Priority Deadline*- March 15, 2018
Regular Deadline- May 15, 2018
*Student who apply by the priority deadline receive priority for admission and scholarships.