The LYNX National Arts and Media Camps are summer immersion programs for high school students interested in contemporary music, film, or visual arts. The camps are produced by the CU Denver College of Arts & Media and they have developed a reputation as some of the best high school summer arts camps in America. At the camps, students learn from CU Denver faculty, get a taste of college life, get mentored by current CU Denver students, and bond with other arts high school students from throughout the country. The camps are designed to be previews of our college programs. The camps take place on the CU Denver campus in downtown Denver, home to a thriving arts and music scene. We strive to inspire students, expose students to the latest arts and media technologies, and help students to learn about college and career options in the arts!

2018 Camp Sessions SESSION 1 | June 11-15, 2018 | One Week Commuter Option Only Photography

Audio Production/ Ableton Live - NEW!

2D Animation/ Illustration - NEW!

Design | Make - NEW! SESSION 2 | June 17-29, 2018 | Two Weeks Residential, Commuter or Commuter Plus Options Available Music Industry SESSION 3 | July 8-20​, 2018 | Two Weeks Residential, Commuter or Commuter Plus Options Available Digital Animation & Motion Graphics

Filmmaking

