Longtime referees Ed Hochuli, Jeff Triplette retire from NFL

NEW YORK — One of the NFL’s most high-profile referees is calling it a career.

NFL senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron announced Tuesday that longtime referees Ed Hochuli and Jeff Triplette were retiring.

Hochuli is being replaced in the rotation by his son Shawn Hochuli, a back judge. Side judge Alex Kemp is moving up to fill Triplette’s spot.

Congratulations to our 2 newest @NFL referees, former BJ Shawn Hochuli & former SJ Alex Kemp. Best wishes to our 2 retiring referees, Ed Hochuli & Jeff Triplette. pic.twitter.com/iEv6xOprkf — Al Riveron (@alriveron) March 6, 2018

Hochuli, 67, is best known for his tight shirts, big arms and detailed explanations of rulings. He has been with the league since 1990 and has been the league’s longest-tenured referee since 2007.

He worked two Super Bowls, including Super Bowl XXXII when the Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers, 31-24, for their first championship.

Triplette has been with the NFL since 1996.