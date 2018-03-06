‘Impeachment Now’ billboard to go up near President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A message soon will appear near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, calling for his impeachment.

The billboard reads “Impeachment Now, Make America America Again!”

It will be up over Interstate 95 about 2 miles from the resort from March 19 to April 15, the Miami Herald reported.

The left-wing organization Mad Dog PAC is funding the sign, which will cost more than $5,000.

Mad Dog PAC founder Claude Taylor told WPEC-TV Trump is “unfit, ill-prepared, and unstable.”