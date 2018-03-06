Hantavirus case confirmed in Denver; second case since tracking started in 1993

DENVER – A person from Denver was diagnosed with hantavirus recently, the city’s Public Health department said on Tuesday.

It is the second confirmed case since the city started tracking in 1993.

Hantavirus is a rare but serious and potentially fatal respiratory disease carried by infected deer mice, according to the city.

The city says that virus cannot be spread from person to person but is normally found in urine, saliva and droppings of infected deer mice.

A common house mouse does not carry the disease.

The city said that humans can become infected by breathing in the virus in areas with poor ventilation or by being bitten by mice.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, chills, headaches and severe pain in the legs and back.

