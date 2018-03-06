Gusty wind continues but not as widespread; new bull’s-eye on northeastern Plains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wind will remain gusty on Tuesday although not as widespread as Monday.

The new bull's-eye will be on the northeastern Plains including Interstate 76 corridor towns of Sterling, Akron and Haxtun for a surge of 50-60 mph gusts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Semitrucks might get blown over.

Gusts in Denver and Fort Collins will range from 15-35 mph under plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-40s.

The central and northern mountains can expect a few morning snow showers and 60 mph wind gusts. Then drier air with sunshine moves in. Highs will reach the teens and 20s.

On Wednesday, there will be less wind and lots of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 40s and 50s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The warming trend continues on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s.

A cold front is targeting Colorado for the weekend with a slight chance of snow, but the track and timing remain uncertain.

Weekend highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

