Governor unsure he can act on calls for investigation into Denver’s mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Twenty-four hours after Colorado’s Fraternal Order of Police called on Governor Hickenlooper to compel the Attorney General to investigate Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Hickenlooper is unsure he can act.

Hancock has been accused of sending inappropriate texts to a Denver Police Detective back in 2012 when she worked on his security detail.

“I doubt it,” Hickenlooper said.

“I think the Attorney General operates independently of the Governor,” Hickenlooper added.

“Bad behavior in and of itself is generally not cause for an investigation by the Attorney General, generally there needs to be a law that is broken,” Hickenlooper said.

Tuesday, representatives from Denver’s Sheriff’s Department spoke at a news conference at the State’s FOP Headquarters - visibly frustrated no official groups in Denver have started investigating the Mayor a week after this story broke.

“Is the Mayor exempt from all due process?” Deputy Michael Jackson asked.

“Can he do whatever he wants and nobody can say anything negative about it?” Jackson added.

At the news conference it was revealed deputies fear retaliation for speaking out.

“We’ve been getting death threats,” Jackson said.

As for the mayor’s office, they called the actions by the FOP “political” and a “scare tactic.”

“They have been very critical of this administration for over seven years now,” Amber Miller, a spokeswoman for the mayor said.

“Does the mayor think he survived this?” FOX31’s Joe St. George asked.

“The mayor is focused on people knowing that he takes full responsibility for his actions,” Miller added.

To read the full letter written to Governor Hickenlooper by the fraternal order of police - click here.