Elitch Gardens introduces free passes for children ages 3 to 5

DENVER — Elitch Gardens announced a new Pre-K Pass that grants free theme and water park admission to children ages 3 to 5 years old.

The pass is good for the entire 2018 season. Children 2 and younger already are free.

Parents have until May 20 to register their child online. The pass must be activated at the park by June 24. A birth certificate or passport with the child’s age are required.

Adults can purchase 2018 season passes online or at King Soopers locations for $69.99. The adult pass offers free parking at the park near the Pepsi Center.

Elitch Gardens opens on April 28.