DPS confirms investigation into leadership complaint against former Manual HS principal

DENVER — Denver Public Schools has confirmed they’ve asked an independent firm to investigate a leadership complaint against former Manual High School Principal Nick Dawkins.

The district said in a letter to families Tuesday that administrators began a conversation about the complaint, but he resigned last week before being placed on leave.

The letter appeared on the school’s website Tuesday. It answered some questions administrators have heard families ask about what happened. Those included the following:

Is DPS investigating Principal Dawkins? “As Principal Dawkins has shared in his interviews with media, DPS has received a complaint about his leadership. We have also heard your concerns about the district conducting this investigation. So, we have asked an independent firm, Employers Council (formerly Mountain States Employers Council), to complete this investigation.” Why did the district put Principal Dawkins on leave? “The district’s HR team began a conversation with Principal Dawkins about the complaint made against him, but he resigned before he was placed on leave.”

Dawkins told FOX31 by phone Tuesday he would be open to coming back, saying students are what’s prompting him to think twice, “Love for students is what’s drawing me, and I heard their voices loud and clear yesterday.”

He’s referring to a rally students held in support of Dawkins Sunday.

He had said several factors led to his resignation last week, including a year of trauma for Manual High School.

Dawkins says he told Denver Public Schools he would consider coming back and he says he would want to be a part of a conversation about trauma support for schools and school leaders.