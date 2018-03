Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver police said one person was in custody following a fatal crash on Quebec Street at I-70 late Tuesday night.

Both directions of Quebec Street were closed. The on-ramp from Quebec to Eastbound I-70 was also closed.

I-70 was open in both directions.

Denver police said one person, who attempted to flee the crash scene on foot has been taken into custody.

This story is developing and it will be updated.