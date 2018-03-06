Colorado students are finalists for prestigious competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Three Colorado high school students are headed to Washington, D.C. this week for the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high schoolers.

It’s a huge honor. Alumni include 13 Nobel Prize winners.

Two of the finalists are seniors at Cherry Creek High School.

Isani Singh is researching Turner Syndrome, which is a rare genetic condition that affects women. She’s developed some new technology and is looking at some of the genes that are impacted. “I was looking specifically for which genes are contributing to some of the common symptoms of turner syndrome which include short stature cardiac complications, infertility, things like that,” she said.

Abilash Prabhakaran is working on a new way to deliver cancer drugs that would not affect healthy cells. Instead they would target the electrical properties of cancer cells. “By incorporating this molecule, DiBACC4(3,) with nanotechnology I developed a cancer selector delivery approach that could possibly make current cancer treatments safer for patients and minimize the side effects and symptoms,” he said.

A third student from Colorado, named Kyle Fridberg, attends Fairview High School in Boulder.

The students have already been awarded $27,000 each. The big winner will be announced March 13 and will receive $250,000!