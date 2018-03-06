× Cherry Creek district English teacher accused of sexually assaulting former student

AURORA, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School District is dealing with yet another teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Aurora police reports, obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers, show detectives have been asking questions about a well-known Smoky Hill High School teacher.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the Cherry Creek superintendent’s office confirmed 74-year-old English teacher Perry Weissman is currently on “paid administrative leave – pending a personnel matter.”

An Aurora police report states on December 11, 2017 the principal at Smoky Hill met with police after receiving an email from a former student of Weissman’s.

The former student claimed that when she attended school in the 1980s, Perry “sexually assaulted her,” “gained her trust,” “became flirtatious and suggestive,” which led to “fondling” and “sex assault.”

The former student also claimed in the report, she “mailed a letter” to the district in 2005 telling them about the “inappropriate relationship” in hopes of “Perry getting terminated.”

However, employment records reviewed by FOX31 show Smoky Hill not only kept Perry in the classroom for the next 13 years, but, according to police, the 2005 sex assault complaint by the former student never made it into Weissman’s personnel file.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers attempted to contact Weissman at the home listed as his address on the police report and other public records, but were unsuccessful late Tuesday prior to this publication.

Sex assault detectives wrote in their report when they tried to interview Weissman about the alleged crimes, his attorney “stated his client had nothing to say.”

Weissman cannot be criminally prosecuted, even if Aurora police concluded they had enough evidence to move forward.

The former student’s most recent claim falls past the statute of limitations. Colorado law regarding potential Sexual Assault by a Person in a Position of Trust has an “end date” of twenty years after the alleged incident.

