× Avoid contractor woes by getting trusted advice

DENVER — Consumer experts say even the best plans can go awry when it comes to home renovation and repair projects.

It is important to be prepared before selecting a contractor.

Elaine reached out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers when she ended up in court over a dispute with the company she chose to repair her hail damaged roof.

The company is not being named due to the ongoing court case.

She says the company agreed to do the repairs for $10,000, but the bill increased. She paid for a portion of the job, the roof repairs were not completed and flooding damaged her home.

“When the roof leaked all of this water came down, I just bought the stove and it was just full of water my floor was just flooded.”

Elaine says the contractor ended up placing a lien on her home, a payment agreement was reached, but she has complaints about the quality of the work.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the roofing company, but they say they can’t comment because the case is still tied up in court.

We checked them out and found they are in good standing with the state regulatory agency and have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Consumer protection experts say hashing out disagreements with contractors cost time and money, so always have a legal expert look at your contract before signing.

Include a time frame for completing the work and have a construction expert inspect the finished product before you sign any agreement saying the work is complete.

Find more information from the Better Business Bureau about how to select a contractor here.