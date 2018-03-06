Archery growing in popularity in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- The popularity of archery has soared over the last few years largely thanks to the release of two films, "The Hunger Games" and "Brave," both of which featured teenage girls wielding bows.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, archery is one of the safest sports in the country - safer than soccer, golf, and baseball.

High Altitude Archery in Longmont has an indoor range and allows anyone to rent or buy equipment. The owner, Paul Williams, says the sport is as challenging mentally as it is physically but that the sport is growing in popularity.

Williams said that the junior Olympic development team at the club has more than tripled in the last year. One of those teens in the program, 13-year-old Sophie Foraker, has already made it to nationals where she finished fourth.

"I was really inspired by the movie 'Brave' to do it," Foraker said. "I do enjoy doing competitions and I like meeting other people from other archery schools."

Williams said it helps kids with mental focus and other valuable life skills.