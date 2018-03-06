Amazon HQ2 team visited Denver metro area in January

DENVER – A 10-person team from Amazon visited the Denver metro area for three days in January to learn more about the city and determine if the city should become home of the company’s second headquarters.

The company visited the Mile High City as a follow-up to the city’s proposal to land HQ2, according to Sam Bailey of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp.

Amazon wanted more information on the city including education, real estate, economy, and the political climate among other things. They also toured the city and took a ride on the University of Colorado A Line.

The company is visiting all the second round finalists to learn more.

Amazon named Denver as one of 20 finalists for HQ2 in January.

The company expects to invest more than $5 billion to build the 8-million-square-foot facility and promises to create as as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs over 15 years.

The other finalists are Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Boston; Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Miami; Montgomery County, Maryland; Nashville, Tennessee; Newark, New Jersey; New York; Northern Virginia; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Raleigh, North Carolina; Toronto; and Washington.

Colorado and the privately run Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. submitted one bid listing at least eight sites in the metro area that could accommodate the large space that will be needed.

The proposal cites FasTracks’ $7.8 billion investment in commuter and light rail; Denver International Airport’s planned expansion and 180-plus nonstop destinations; and a talent pool fostered by area universities and net migration to the state.

Amazon’s first-round request for proposals in September set off a national — international, even — frenzy of bids from 238 municipalities.