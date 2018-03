Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2018 is the 25th Anniversary of the Kids Consignment Sale by MOMS. Come shop the historic sale! The first 25 people will receive a special prize and every hour they will be awarding giveaways. Come celebrate the 25th Anniversary!

Thenext Kids Consignment Sale by MOMS is Saturday, March 10th, 2018 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Click here for more information on becoming a consignor or shopping the sale.

New & Expectant Mom Presale - REGISTER HERE