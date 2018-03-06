2 men injured, one critically, in Lakewood house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Two men were injured in a house fire in Lakewood on Tuesday morning, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire started just before 8 a.m. at the home in the 1700 block of Harlan Street, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air.

Our crews on scene at a structure fire near 17th and Harlan. Two people transported to the hospital. Both adult males. pic.twitter.com/x33srbzb1I — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 6, 2018

One of the men was able to get out of the house and called 911 and the other man was rescued by firefighters.

Both were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries and the other with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.