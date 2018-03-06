2 men injured, one critically, in Lakewood house fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Two men were injured in a house fire in Lakewood on Tuesday morning, West Metro Fire Rescue said.
The fire started just before 8 a.m. at the home in the 1700 block of Harlan Street, sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air.
One of the men was able to get out of the house and called 911 and the other man was rescued by firefighters.
Both were taken to a hospital, one with critical injuries and the other with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
39.745184 -105.063162