13-year-old girl reported missing from Longmont found safe in Nebraska; suspect in custody

LONGMONT, Colo. -- A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing and believed to be traveling out of state with a 20-year-old man has been found safe in Nebraska, the Longmont Police Department said Tuesday.

Ryan Marie Ehlen left her house in the 2200 block of 14th Avenue at some point Sunday night, police said.

She was traveling with 20-year-old Wyatt Leonard in a 2006 Infinity G35. The two were found in southwest Nebraska and were reported safe, police said.

Police are not sure of the relationship between the two.

Leonard was being held in the Keith County Sheriff's Office in Ogallala for suspicion of kidnapping a minor.