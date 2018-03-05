Winds fuel small fire in Arapahoe County, delay flights at DIA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- Firefighters were able to contain a wind-fueled brush fire on Monday morning, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire was reported near E-470 East Jewell Avenue about 10:30 a.m.

Crews from the Aurora Fire Department and South Metro Fire Rescue were able to contain the fire by 11:15 a.m.

The ramp from Jewell to northbound E-470 was closed while the fire was being brought under control.

Strong winds have led to a red flag warning and high wind warning for the Front Range and eastern Plains on Monday.

On Sunday a fire burned four homes and five outbuildings, and forced the evacuation of several people and livestock in Elbert County.

Later, a fire burned about 700 acres on Fort Carson near Colorado Springs.

The strong winds have also delayed some flights at Denver international Airport.

By 10:30 a.m., 182 arriving flights had been delayed because of the winds and delay times were averaging 90 minutes.

Wind speeds reached up to 45 mph on Monday morning. Officials said to check arrival and departure times before traveling to the airport.