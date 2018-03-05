Wind, dry conditions require more resources to fight fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With high winds and dry conditions, firefighters at West Metro Fire Rescue say they are sending more resources to each fire.

“We have more fire engines, more brush trucks and more firefighters on the ground to catch a fire as quickly as possible,” said Lt. Brendan Finnegan.

He says on days like this residents need to take precautions because even the smallest of things can spark a massive blaze.

That includes something as minor as chains dragging from a trailer, or a cigarette butt thrown out the window.

Sunday night in Lakewood, a family improperly disposed of the ash from their outdoor fire pit, and sparked a fire that damaged fences, an out building and part of the house.

“We don’t really, truly have a standard fire season anymore along the front range. We have to be ready year round,” Lt. Finnegan said.