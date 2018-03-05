Video shows 4-year-old endangered in bar fight, police search for suspects

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday shows bar fight between three men, including the victim, who was holding his 4-year-old daughter.

39-year-old Richard Warry Brown was holding his daughter when the fight started at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar around 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 25, the sheriff’s office said.

After a few punches were thrown, someone in the bar takes the child from Brown and the fight continued with several more punches and a kick to Brown’s face.

Brown was air-lifted to an area hospital for serious bodily injuries, officials said. The child was not injured in the incident.

Brown was later issued a summons for misdemeanor child abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the suspects, Joel Michael Wilson, 31, has been arrested and faces charges of first degree assault-extreme indifference, second degree assault – serious bodily injury, and child abuse.

The other suspect has not been identified. He is described as a white, thin male in his mid-20’s and stands about 5-feet-8-inches tall.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867); reference case number 18-2023.