Suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash that closed I-70 for hours identified

DENVER -- The suspect arrested in the fatal hit-and-run crashed that closed Interstate 70 for several hours on Sunday has been identified, the Denver police Department said Monday.

Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda, 26, fled the scene before police arrived to the crash involving a semitruck and a pickup truck in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at North Brighton Boulevard.

The semitruck caught fire and the driver, who has not been identified, was killed. Zamarripa-Castaneda, the driver of the pickup truck, was later arrested.

The interstate was closed in both directions for several hours. The eastbound lanes did not reopen until just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Zamarripa-Castaneda's speech was slurred and his breath had a moderate odor of unknown alcohol.

He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where three blood draws were conducted. The results are pending, police said.

Zamarripa-Castaneda is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run.