State lawmakers look to crack down on websites offering to write essays for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - If you are student and don’t want to do your homework, these days, you have options.

Websites across the internet are in the business of selling students term papers, essays and answers to exam questions.

That is a problem for professors.

“We have noticed in the last year or so the number of students exploring these homework help sites,” Gregory T. Clifton, a professor of Accounting at Metro State, said.

Clifton is backing a bill by Representative Dylan Roberts (D-Eagle) to make it a class three misdeamenor to sell an academic assignment to a student.

If passed, people who sell answers or essays could face up to six months in jail or a $500 fine.

“Fourteen other states have passed laws similar to this, what we have seen is advertisements online and on social media have significantly decreased in those states so students aren’t seeing it as an option as much,” Roberts said.

The bill is scheduled for a hearing in the House education committee in the coming weeks and has received bipartisan support so far.

Read the full bill here.