Some cheap online clothing not worth the trouble

They seem too good to be true - advertisements on social media showing beautiful clothing for a super cheap price, but there are warnings to heed before rushing to buy cheap online clothing.

Audry Gonder tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she ordered a dress from a company based in China that appeared to be of high quality online but what arrived was far from it.

"The quality was atrocious..I ordered a large (size) thinking it would be a little big on me and I couldn't even zip it up.”

Gonder says the material was flimsy, the zipper was poorly installed and the stitching was uneven.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers ordered a $32 coat from an ad that popped up on social media and found it to be lightweight, cheaply sewn and much smaller than expected for the selected size.

Getting a refund from many overseas companies can be a challenge. Gonder says she would have to pay from between $80 and $100 to return the cheap dress and was told by the company, “..you know, it's probably not worth it for a $27 dress, why don't you just keep it.”

Consumer protection experts warn that ordering from online sites that only show a portion of a model’s face may be using original images of a product, but sending the buyer cheap knockoffs.

It is also important to avoid products that lack any reviews and get recommendations from friends before adding anything to your shopping cart.