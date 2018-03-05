Juvenile suffers non-life threatening gunshot wound near schools in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the 15500 block of East 13th Avenue and Helena Street on Monday afternoon.

Police received a report of the shooting around noon on Monday and several schools in the area were placed on lockout as a precaution. The lockouts were lifted soon afterwards.

The juvenile male walked to an area hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident but they do not believe it had anything to do with the nearby schools.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.