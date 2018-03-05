Nor’easter uncovers Revolutionary War era ship in Maine

YORK, Maine — A weekend nor’easter that flooded streets and knocked out power across the northeast also uncovered a bit of history.

The skeleton of a Revolutionary War era showed up on Short Sands Beach in York, Maine early Monday. The police department posted photos of the the shipwreck on its Facebook page.

“The pictures below are of the old ship that is buried at Short Sands Beach. Every once in a while after a storm the ocean moves enough sand for it to be seen. Thought you might like to see it,” the York Police Department wrote.

The structure is believed to be a sailing vessel with a single mast called a sloop, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The weekend storm pounded the east coast causing flooding, power outages, and large waves from Virginia to Maine.