× Missing 13-year-old believed to be with older man; police ask for help searching

Longmont Police need the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl missing in the area.

A Facebook post from the department said the young teenager, Ryan, left her house in the 2200 block of 14th Avenue at some point overnight and may be with a 19-year-old man, whose identity has not been disclosed.

Ryan is described as 5-feet-3, weighing 115 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe she was last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt and black leggings.

Police note that the pictures are blurry but if you believe you have seen Ryan or know her whereabouts, contact Longmont Police at 303-651-8501.