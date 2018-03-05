MaxFund Chili Cook Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you want to taste all the best chili in town then you want to go to the 24th Annual Chili Cook Off. It takes place this Saturday March 10 at Jackson's Lodo. All the proceeds got to the MaxFund a no kill shelter. One of the celebrity chefs who will be competing came on the show to share some of his secrets. For tickets and more information go to MaxFund.org.