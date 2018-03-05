Legal Expert Phil Harding Highlights “WeeCycle”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Fridays, Colorado's Best Attorney, Phil Harding, joins us to educate our viewers on legal issues in our law school for the lay person. This time, he joined us to talk about car seats and how to see if your car seat has expired.

More importantly, highlighting a great Colorado non-profit called Wee Cycle who collects gently used baby gear like cribs, car seats, strollers, diapers and the like, inspects these items then provides them to their 41 partner organizations who are working with high risk families like those who are refugees recently arriving in Colorado, teen parents, victims of domestic violence, parents facing homelessness, or underemployment.

If you have any legal questions for Phil, he wants to hear from you. Just submit your question on our Ask the Attorney page. Phil answers all questions personally and confidentially. If you'd like to reach Harding & Associates directly, call (303)762-9500 for a FREE consultation, or go online at HLaw.org.