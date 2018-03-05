High winds made for violent turbulence at Broomfield airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – Monday’s wicked winds made for a wild ride for at least one pilot attempting to land at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport.

The small regional airport clocked wind speeds above 40 miles per hour Monday, prompting several of the flight schools based there to ground all flights.

“It really can be quite dangerous to fly in real heavy winds,” Nelson Wolfmeier, Assistant Chief Pilot at Western Air Flight Academy, told FOX31. “It would be like being put in a washing machine and turning on a big spin cycle.”

While the small aircraft had to be grounded, heavier planes were still able to come and go from RMMA through the high winds. Though, they still had quite a bumpy ride.

“It was rough,” pilot Dr. Jim Langley told FOX31.

Langley was arriving in Broomfield from Scottsdale, Arizona around 1:15 p.m. when he hit turbulence.

“I became a little bit annoyed because I couldn’t find the knobs on the radio…and it was getting so rough that I bumped my head on the ceiling and all my maps and everything were flying all over the cabin,” he said.

The control tower even called for an ambulance, although Langley said he did not need it.

“I think today was a day when I felt nice about settling down on the runway. That was good,” he said.