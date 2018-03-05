× High winds again today driving a fire and ice weather pattern

Expect another windy day across Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and the Eastern Plains. Widespread gusts 20-50mph (60mph NE Plains) through this afternoon. Dry and sunny. The result is extremely high fire danger. High temp 42.

The Central and Northern Mountains can expect lingering snow showers, 1-3 inches of additional accumulation. Colder highs in the teens.

On Tuesday, overall less wind but still gusty especially over the Northeastern Plains where gusts may top 50mph. This includes I-76, Fort Morgan, Sterling, Haxtun, Akron.

The Mountain snow dries up by Lunch on Tuesday. Across the Front Range, expect dry sunny conditions with highs in the 40s. Less wind overall but still gusty and unpleasant at times.

60s return for Thursday and Friday with sunshine.

A storm system crosses Colorado sometime between Friday and Saturday. There is a chance of mountain snow and small chance in Denver. Highs fall into the 40s on Saturday.

Sunday looks dry.

