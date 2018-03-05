Hearing underway to determine if teen accused of murder will be tried as an adult

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- A teen accused of murder went before a Boulder County judge on Monday for a week-log hearing to determine if he will be tried as an adult.

15-year-old Aiden Von Grabow appeared before the judge in an neon green sweatshirt and shackled at the ankles.

Family for both the victim and defendant were inside the courtroom. At this point it’s still not clear what the exact motive was behind this slaying. We do know that prosecutors say the defendant had a kill list.

“It’s hard, it’s hard. Makayla was everything. She was everything to us. I just want justice for Makayla,” the victim’s grandmother, Debby Grote said.

Von Grabow is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Makayla Grote to death last November.

His defense told the judge, prior to the murder, Von Grabow started taking Accutane, a prescription medication used to treat acne.

He said that was messing up his head. In an interview with police, Von Grabow told officers he had suicidal thoughts after taking the medication and showed them bandages on his arm from self-inflicted razor blade cuts.

The defense also pointed out that Von Grabow’s teachers at Green Mountain High School said he was “quiet and nothing about his behavior in class was unusual or disturbing.”

Meanwhile the prosecution called the lead investigator to the stand to testify.

After the murder, that detective said Von Grabow took off in his mother’s Hyundai Santa Fe.

Police said the car had a GPS tracker, similar to OnStar.

Officers disabled the car through Blue Link. Police said the car was found just one house away from another person mentioned on the “kill list” that investigators say Von Grabow had.

Investigators found a knife at the scene with the victim’s blood on the blade as well as Von Grabow’s DNA. FOX31 talked to the victim’s family outside of the courtroom on Monday.

“We want to see him charged as an adult. We want justice for Makayla. That’s what it’s about. She was taken from us and we want the right thing done for her,” the victim’s father, Troy Grote said.

The Boulder County judge set aside the rest of this week to continue to hear testimony. Ultimately the judge will decide if this juvenile will be tried as an adult.