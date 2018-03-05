DPD physical therapist treats officers, saves city millions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Denver police officers have a new way to get healthy if they are injured. They now have a physical therapist on staff. It’s an idea borrowed from the Denver Fire Department, and one that has already saved the city millions of dollars.

Daniel Jonte, Doctor of Physical Therapy, started treating Denver Police officers in 2016 as part of a pilot program.

Jonte said, “That first month was a building phase, we had 46 patients that first month. The next month, we had 135 patients. The word got out quickly.” He now treats about 150 patients per month, and he has a waiting list of several weeks. In total, he has had 2,600 patient visits.

Jonte said getting healthy and staying healthy is an important part of an officer’s job. Jonte said. “We need to change the culture to go to PT when not injured so we can prevent or reduce the risk of further injury. We really want these guys to be as strong as possible so we can protect them even if they do get injured. If he is stronger going into something that might be harmful event, a foot chase or confrontation, he’s going to be strong enough through that. If he gets injured, hopefully he will bounce back quicker because he was stronger before it all.”

Jonte has seen it all. He said, “Non-surgical issues, post-surgical, we see acute sprains, strains, everything from head to toe.”

He treats officers who are hurt on-duty, like Officer Fred Salvi. Officer Salvi was responding to a dog bite call in early December when he was injured.

Officer Salvi said, “When I arrived at the house, the dog was waiting for me. In an attempt to get back to my car, and not to get bitten by the dog, I fell and injured my shoulder.”

He tore two tendons in his shoulder, but did not need surgery. He has been seeing Jonte on a weekly basis, and has returned to full duty. Officer Salvi said, “Having a professional show you the correct movements, helps you work through it a lot faster.”

Jonte also treats officers who are injured off duty, like Sgt. Eric Lee, who injured his shoulder while doing jiu jitsu.

Jonte said, “Eric came to me about 6 weeks ago, he strained one of his rotator cuff tendons. When we first saw him, he had decreased range of motion, tightness through shoulder, limiting his mobility. So our goal is try to increase his mobility and strength to give him optimal mobility function movement so he could get back to not only his job, but what he likes to do, jiu jitsu, weightlifting things like that.”

Jonte says Denver is one of the only cities he knows of offering this type of care. He says it is very forward thinking of city leaders. These officers have to be in top physical shape to do their jobs.

He said, “when we talk about first responders, these are guys that put themselves in harm’s way, their bodies in harm’s way for us. It’s just good to give back to them to make sure they are strong and healthy and can do their jobs, cuz we need them.”

The director of the city’s Health and Wellness Program says between the fire, sheriff and police departments, having in house physical therapists has reduced workers comp claims by 8 million dollars over the past two years.

Jonte adds, “we are decreasing time off from work or from injuries for work comp side of patients, they are getting to work faster than if they went through private sector outsourced PT department. My approach to caring for them is giving them quality of time so that I can spend enough time with them to understand their dysfunction, or other dysfunctions they’ve acquired along the way and make sure they are moving right.”

He has unique understanding of what these officers go through each day.

He said, “even casually, not on a call, they still have to wear 20-30 pound belt and equipment gear everything like that for an 8-10 hour shift. We have to make sure they are stronger just to do that. I come from a background where by brother was an officer, so it means a lot to me. These guys do an incredible service for us, so it’s just a way to give back.”