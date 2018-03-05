Daybreak Delights: Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make a Chocolate Chip Coffee Cake.

What you Need

10x2 inch cake pan-prepared with butter, and flour, the bottom lined with parchment

Crumble Topping: 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup Butter (One stick), and 3/4 cup rolled oats, using a pastry blender cut the butter into the dry ingredients, blend until the mixture resembles course crumbs. Set aside

1 Stick of Butter, room temp

8 oz package of Cream Cheese Room Temp

1 & 1/4 Cup Sugar

2 Large Eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 Cups AP flour

1 teaspoon Baking Powder

1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda

1/4 teaspoon Salt

1/4 Cup Cold Milk

10 oz mini chocolate Chips (Semi-Sweet)

What to Do

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees

In the bowl of an electric mixer combine, butter and cream cheese, blend to combine.

Add in Eggs, Vanilla, and Milk. Use a rubber scraper to clean the sides of the bowl and continue mixing the wet ingredients.

IN a separate bowl combine remaining dry ingredients, minus the chocolate chips. use a whisk to mix the ingredients and break up any lumps.

Slowly add the dry ingredients to the bowl of the electric mixer, mix with the mixer just until the batter comes together. Add in the 10oz of mini chocolate chips.

Remove bowl from mixer, and pour out the batter into the prepared baking pan. Using a rubber scrapper to smooth the batter evenly in the pan. (HelpfulHint: Batter will be thick)

Add Crumble topping to the top of the cake batter and spread out evenly.

Bake for 40-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the the center of the coffee cake comes out clean. Allow to cool for about 5 minutes before removing from the cake pan. allow to cool on a cooling rack lined baking sheet before slicing.

Optional: In a small bowl, mix together 1 Cup Powdered Sugar, and 1 Tablespoon of Milk, mix frosting drizzle to combine. If the mixture is too dry add 1 more Tablespoon of Milk, if mixture is too loose add a touch more powdered sugar. Drizzle frosting over cake with a fork moving back and forth after each dip.

Enjoy!