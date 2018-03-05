Colorado library wins 2018 Leslie B. Knope Award for best in the country

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Pueblo City-County Library District has been awarded the 2018 Leslie B. Knope Award for being the best public library in the nation.

The award was given to the library after they beat out 116 other libraries across the country by a Twitter poll and general voting, according to the Pueblo Chieftain.

The library made the final four and eventually faced the Williamsbur Regional Library in Virginia in the final round.

Pueblo’s library was about 1,000 votes behind last Monday but, thanks to a strong social media campaign, Pueblo took the top spot when voting ended on Friday.

The award is named after Amy Poehler’s character on the comedy “Parks and Recreation.”