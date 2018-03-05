Blast of wind hits Colorado before calming down late Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The wind at times on Monday reached hurricane strength with gusts in excess of 72 miles per hour.

#cowx wicked wind has been the battle today...some gusts to hurricane speeds...that's anything above 74 mph...flights at airport have been impacted with delays...wind will slow as the sun sets pic.twitter.com/BSYJAq9lGU — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) March 5, 2018

Most places have been battered by gusts between 50-60 miles per hour. The wind will continue to howl through the early evening before relaxing late Monday night.

However, wind speeds overnight will still range between 20-35 miles per hour.

Your Tuesday will be sunny & dry, but still be breezy to windy with a northwest wind up to 25 miles per hour.

#cowx still windy on Tuesday but not as strong as today...here are the Futurecast wind speeds for tomorrow afternoon...15-20 mph in metro Denver...higher speeds on the eastern plains of up to 40 mph pic.twitter.com/OQA14Uiolc — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) March 5, 2018

We will have much less wind for the end of the work week. It will remain sunny and dry with high temperatures reaching the 60s by Thursday & Friday.

Our only chance for much needed rain or snow arrives on Saturday with the passing of a cold front. We have included a meager 10 percent chance for a shower.

Otherwise, the long range outlook keep Denver and the Front Range dry through the middle of the month.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.