Average Denver home prices hit record high

DENVER -- In the tipsy-topsy world that is metro Denver real estate, some good news and bad news.

The good news is the average price of a single-family home in Denver metro is $500,000. Great for owners. The bad news is the average price of a single family home in metro Denver is half $500,000. Bad for buyers.

Broker Joy Wardroup of Realty One group premier says Colorado is a trophy state. Everybody wants to live here.

So what will $500,000 actually buy you these days? Well, in Northglenn to start, there’s nothing available right now in the half-million dollar range.

In Highlands Ranch, $500,000 will buy you a two-story, two car garage, four bedrooms 24,000 square foot abode.

Just won the lottery? Then head for Washington Park in Denver where there is not a single home for under $700,000.

Wardroup says Aurora has the most inventory right now and the best dollar value per square foot.

Wardroup says if you really want to live in the metro Denver area, don’t give up. Better advice might be, good luck.