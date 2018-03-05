Affidavit: Denver murder suspect’s affair exposed on day wife was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An affidavit unsealed Monday in the murder case against Robert Feldman reveals for the first time how Denver prosecutors believe his wife was killed and possibly why.

Stacy Feldman was found unresponsive in her bathtub on March 1, 2015 just after 3 p.m. by her 53-year old husband.

The original autopsy listed her death as undetermined, but detectives sought a second opinion from a nationally recognized expert in domestic violence related to strangulation and suffocation.

The expert told detectives he believed Stacy Feldman was strangled to death and listed her cause of death as homicide.

The doctor's name is redacted from the affidavit, but he provided Denver police detectives a report in December that said Stacy Feldman's "injuries are the result of an assault, which included blunt force trauma, strangulation and suffocation."

Court records indicate the lead detective suspected foul play from the beginning because Feldman appeared to be "overacting in an effort to avoid speaking with him" when the detective tried to question him about his wife's death soon after responding to Feldman's 911 call.

Denver firefighters from Engine 22 said they found Feldman to be "over-dramatic" and "purposely not cooperative" to the point they had to request police assistance because he was yelling and wailing and getting so close to his wife that he was interfering with medic duties.

Feldman repeatedly told police his wife had ingested marijuana edibles the night before she died, but there was no trace in her body at the time of the autopsy, which Feldman said he didn't want performed.

In addition, Feldman's whereabouts on the day of Stacy Feldman's death could not be easily explained.

Stacy Feldman was supposed to pick up the couple's two children from Religious School at Temple Sinai at noon.

When she failed to show up, a teacher called Stacy Feldman and Robert Feldman.

Stacy Feldman didn't respond, but Robert Feldman told his daughter he would be there shortly.

When he didn't show up by 12:45 p.m., the teacher called him again and this time he said he thought a family friend was bringing the children home.

On March 24, 2015, detectives received an anonymous letter raising concerns about Stacy Feldman's death, according to the affidavit.

It said she had been texting a friend on the morning of her death about plans to pick up the children from school at noon.

When Robert Feldman finally showed up at 1:05 p.m., the teacher told police his behavior had been odd.

On June 11, 2015, police received a call to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line.

The female caller told police that she had met Robert Feldman in February 2015 through the online dating site Tinder.

She said she met Feldman for coffee on Feb. 23, 2015, and he was reluctant to share his last name but eventually told her it was "Wolfe" not Feldman and that he was divorced.

She said Feldman came to her house for dinner on Feb. 256 and they had sex that night.

After that encounter, she told police that Feldman blew her off so she researched him online and discovered he was likely married to Stacy Feldman.

The female tipster told police that she emailed Stacy Feldman on the morning of March 1, 2015, the date of Stacy Feldman's death, and asked if she and Robert were divorced.

Stacy Feldman told the woman that she and Robert Feldman were not divorced.

The woman then told Stacy Feldman about what had occurred between her and Robert Feldman.

According to the affidavit, Stacy Feldman told the woman that Robert Feldman had cheated on her before and that she was "done with him."

In July 2015, detectives learned American General Life Insurance had paid a $750,000 claim to Robert Feldman for a life insurance policy on his wife that had been purchased in 2010.

The insurance company said it had no record of a policy on Robert Feldman.

A week later, on July 23, 2015, police reviewed the 911 call made by Robert Feldman.

Detectives say they could hear a toilet being flushed and statements that could be considered "guilty indicators" made by Robert Feldman.

Despite the 911 caller giving Robert Feldman instructions on how to perform CPR, detectives heard no changes in respiration or any other indicators that Feldman was performing CPR.

Robert Feldman was arrested last month and is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors have not decided if they will seek the death penalty.