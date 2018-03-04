Strong winds and extreme fire danger expected on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today brought gusty winds, low humidity, and dry conditions to the Front Range. Multiple grass fires were started and spread rapidly due to high fire danger conditions. Winds will be even stronger on Monday with more extreme fire danger expected.

Winds will pick up in intensity after midnight tonight on the Front Range and eastern plains with gusts reaching 55mph by Monday morning. It would be a good night to tie down your patio furniture and bring your trash cans inside. Winds will gust up to 60mph in the mountains, Front Range, and eastern plains by Monday afternoon.

Fire danger will be extremely high again on Monday for the lower elevations with a Red Flag Warning (fire weather warning) in place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outdoor burning is not advised. If a fire starts under these weather conditions, it will spread very quickly.

Tonight, the mountains will see scattered snow showers and gusty winds causing low visibility on the roads at times. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through Monday morning.

High temperatures will drop to the 40s in Denver on Monday. Temperatures stay in the mid 40s for Tuesday with winds finally calming down Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The rest of the week will be dry and mild in Denver. Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday and will reach the 60s for Thursday and Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.