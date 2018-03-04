Evacuations ordered for Forest Ridge Fire in Elbert County

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters from several different agencies are working a large wildland fire near County Road 118 and County Road 45, south of the town of Kiowa in Elbert County on Sunday morning.

The fire caused evacuations between Maul Road and west of County Road 45, and between County Road 118 and County Road 110. It sent smoke visible for miles.

1:00 p.m. update:

Information from the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office:

Fire broke out at 10:15 a.m.

Estimates that fire has burned 350 acres and is 60 percent contained.

Three homes and four barns have been lost.

No reported losses of life or livestock.

Residents with livestock can evacuate their animals to the Elbert County Fairgrounds.

12:55 p.m. update:

Elizabeth Fire said that 343 acres burned, 3 structures involved. The fire is only 30 percent contained.

12:42 p.m. update:

Several homes and outbuildings have been lost in the fire, according to Franktown Fire. Wind is the major challenge for firefighters.

#ForestRidgeFire 3 mile evacuation from North and East of 28760 Cr 45. @kiowafire Several homes and outbuildings have been lost. Wind is the major challenge currently and will be throughout afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Fyl8rqtAWx — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) March 4, 2018

12:35 p.m. update:

11:54 a.m. update:

The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuations and pre-evacuation notices because the fire is growing due to high winds and strong conditions.

Evacuation required south of CR 118 to CR 102 – pre-evac north of CR 118. Code Red has been sent out.

11:40 a.m. update:

Castle Rock, Parker, and South Metro Fire Rescue have all sent crews to help assist in battling the fire near Kiowa.

Several CRFD units are assisting on a large brush fire near Kiowa. The Red Flag weather will make for a difficult battle with the fire front. — Castle Rock FFs 4116 (@CRFD4116) March 4, 2018

These are 2 of the 9 Units that South Metro is sending to Elbert County to assist with the wildland fire south of Kiowa. pic.twitter.com/RDOHd2IMs1 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 4, 2018

FOX31 and Channel 2’s Deborah Takahara could see the smoke from Castle Rock.

Smoke visible from a fire in Elbert County. This is the view from #Denver – wind gusts are up to 40 miles per hour in the area. a RED FLAG WARNING remains in effect through 7pm. #COwx @kdvr @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/z9BZi7SLsM — Christine Rapp (@christinerappwx) March 4, 2018

