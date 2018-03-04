Report: Broncos among 4 teams considered favorites to land Kirk Cousins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Broncos are one of four teams considered the favorites to land free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported on Saturday that the Broncos along with the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos or New York Jets are the most likely teams to land the 29-year-old.

The final four teams expected to be vying for free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins are the Broncos, Cardinals, Jets and Vikings, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2018

Cousins has played for the Washington Redskins under the franchise tag for the last two seasons but is expected to become a free agent after Washington traded for former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller has made it widely known that he wants Cousins in Denver.

“Yeah, we need Kirk. I’d like to have Kirk. We have great quarterbacks now. Kirk could take us over the edge,” Miller said in a radio interview on “The Dan Patrick Show” during Super Bowl week.

Cousins said he’s flattered by Miller’s praise.

“It’s flattering to hear a player of Von’s caliber speak nicely of me,” Cousins told TMZ Sports. “It’s always nice to be wanted. I would enjoy gathering the information and learning more about Denver.”

Miller isn’t the only player on the Broncos who would like to see Cousins in orange and blue.

Fellow linebacker Brandon Marshall told NFL Network in January that he would like to see Broncos general manager John Elway sign a free agent quarterback.

“Uh, I mean, it’s a couple guys out there, you know,” Marshall said. “We played against a guy in Week 16 that was pretty good. There’s a couple guys out there.”

Sports Illustrated reports that the Jets have the most cap space of the four teams – but the Vikings reached the NFC Championship Game last season.

The NFL’s free-agency period begins on March 14.