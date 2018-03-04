I-70 closed at I-25 after deadly crash involving semi-truck

DENVER — At least one person was killed in a crash that involved a semi-truck on Interstate 70 late Saturday night.

Denver police tweeted about the crash just after midnight on Sunday morning saying that the crash involved a vehicle and a semi-truck. The semi caught on fire, police said.

The crash closed both directions of I-70 near Interstate 25 for several hours overnight. The westbound lanes reopened around 5:30 a.m.

The eastbound lanes remain closed.

Police have not identified the person who died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation