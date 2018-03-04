High fire danger, strong winds expected for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the I-25 corridor and eastern plains through the midday and afternoon hours on Sunday.

A strong cold front will push through the state today, bringing in wind gusts as high as 40-50 miles per hour. The strong wind, combined with dry fuels and relative humidity lower than 10-percent, fire danger is high through the afternoon hours.

Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Sunday for the central/western mountains as this cold front will develop heavy bands of snow. Expect snow to continue Sunday into the morning hours on Monday.

Totals for the mountains will range from 2-5 inches, with localized higher amounts possible.

Once this front passes through, temperatures will drop below average to kick off the work week. Expect highs on Monday and Tuesday to stay in the mid-to-upper 40s with breezy and sunny conditions.

By the second half of the work week, sunshine will continue as temperatures rise into the low 50s. Our next chance for rain/snow does not arrive until next weekend.

