Homes evacuated following fire on Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire near gate five and the Navajo Village housing area on Fort Carson on Sunday afternoon, officials with Fort Carson said.

The Navajo Village Housing area, the Warrior Transition Battalion and the 10th Special Forces Complex were evacuated as a precaution and Gate 5 has been closed due to concerns, officials said.

Several agencies are on scene.

CSFD assisting other agencies on Fort Carson. pic.twitter.com/bPFaffvq6f — LT 73 PIO CSFD (@CSFD_PIO73) March 4, 2018

Fort Carson authorities said that no structures or personnel were threatened by the fire.

Officials have not said what caused the fire or how large it is.

We have calls out to fire officials in the area and we have a crew headed to the scene to bring you the latest updates.