CU Colorado Springs accidentally sends ‘acceptance’ email to 11,000 parents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thousands of students possibly had their hope raised high only to have them dashed 15 minutes later.

According to the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, an email reading “Welcome to the Mountain Lion Family” was sent to 11,000 parents this week.

In the email embracing new families of the UCCS community, the “next steps” for accepted students are outlined and include “register for orientation,” “apply for financial aid” and “apply for housing.”

Other parts of the email reference recipients as “a parent or family member of a newly admitted UCCS student.”

UCCS told FOX31 that the university began fielding calls regarding the news of acceptance about 15 minutes after the email was sent out.

A spokesperson for the university emphasized that the email was sent to parents, not students, and of those recipients of the email, less than five percent went to parents of students who were denied acceptance.

A follow up email apologizing for the error was sent to parents and asked that they “disregard the prior email.”