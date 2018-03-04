CSP joins in on hilarious Twitter beef between Nebraska and Kansas

DENVER – The Colorado State Patrol had some fun on Twitter this weekend as they took down our neighbors to the east.

It started when the Nebraska State Patrol were recruiting new troopers at a job fair at Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland, Kansas on Friday morning.

Trp Cleveland #74 & Cpt Denton # 281 recruiting new Troopers at job fair in Goodland KS pic.twitter.com/VZBbN0VE8v — NSP Troop D (@NSP_TroopD) March 2, 2018

When the PIO for the Kansas Highway Patrol noticed this clear invasion, he responded with a “Savage Tweet” of his own.

“Don’t listen to them,” Trooper Ben wrote. “Come talk with the @kshighwaypatrol and what we provide. #SavageTweet” along with the kissy face emoji.

Don’t listen to them. Come talk with the @kshighwaypatrol and what we provide. #SavageTweet. 😘 https://t.co/USFwdQP8Wp — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) March 3, 2018

NSP and Trooper Ben exchanged a few more fun jabs before the CSP Public Affairs Twitter account came out of nowhere to join in on the Twitter turf war fun.

I guess we upset @TrooperBenKHP by going to the career fair at Northwestern Tech yesterday. Go tell him how great the @NEStatePatrol and the @Huskers are!! #GBR #tweetingtroopers 😆😂 https://t.co/RjnRJ7ZkcC — NSP Carrier Enf (@NSP_CarrierEnf) March 3, 2018

ALERT 🚨 You EVER sees a @NEStatePatrol Trooper in Kansas attempting to recruit from our state. Please report it to me immediately! 😬😱😆#KHP — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) March 3, 2018

“We can tell you what they provide right now,” CSP wrote on Twitter. “Flat views of corn fields 100 miles in each direction, and several highways that exit into Colorado (where you really want to be).”

We can tell you what they provide right now: flat views of corn fields 100 miles in each direction, and several highways that exit Kansas into Colorado (where you really want to be). https://t.co/OOJ3SA3Dde — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) March 3, 2018

CSP added to the fun again by telling Trooper Ben, “Nothing but love! We’re all on the same team! Some of us are just on the varsity squad. And others are on the…farm teams.”

“Proud to be on the ‘Farm team’ where we work hard, treat others with respect, listen more than we speak and earn what we get in life,” Trooper Ben responded.